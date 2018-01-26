One Of Us!: See The $26 Necklace Rihanna Wears With No Shame

Our eyes are always peeled for any time Rihanna steps out in these streets. Usually in head-to-toe full looks, Rih caught us off guard with this casual slay.

Rocking what may be the most lit winter shoe, Uggs, the singer was seen at JFK airport looking cozy and comfy. But don’t get it twisted, although Rihanna was chill AF, she was still drenched in luxury rocking a $7,900 Gucci jacket and a $350 giant tote from her Fenty X Puma collection.

Which is why, when we found Rih paired a $26 21HM Golden Jesus pendant necklace with this look, we were shook. The thought of owning and being able to afford something the fashion icon herself wore, we immediately had to see where to cop it. Sigh, even when Rihanna is casual we’re in awe.

Written by Shalaeya Brown