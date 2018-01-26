Wiz Khalifa Opts For Short Shorts Again

See how the rapper is developing the bod.

Published 4 hours ago

Last year Dwyane Wade started a trend for NBA players with short vacation shorts. It looks like Wiz Khalifa is pushing a similar trend for rappers this year with his ongoing obsession with rocking booty shorts

#Wizkhalifa & bae #IzabelaGuedes stepping outta of the gym

A post shared by Ellez Sandas (@ellezsandasblog) on

Even after social media attempted to drag him last time for his choice of gym gear, he decided to sport another pair of extremely short shorts out in West Hollywood. 

And Guys are still pleading, “Wiz give your girl back her shorts.” Yikes 

Wiz give your girl back her shorts 🤦🏻‍♀️ #izabelaguedes

A post shared by Fly (@flyonthawall) on

The 30-year old rapper has no problem showing off his toned body in his sus' short shorts with his girlfriend, Izabela Guedes. Everyone should probably just get over it, because this may be his new thing in 2018. For now, we will file this away in our “progressive style move by rappers” box. Thanks, Wiz!

Written by Maurice Marcel

(Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for THR)

