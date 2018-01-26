Wiz Khalifa Opts For Short Shorts Again

Last year Dwyane Wade started a trend for NBA players with short vacation shorts . It looks like Wiz Khalifa is pushing a similar trend for rappers this year with his ongoing obsession with rocking booty shorts .

Even after social media attempted to drag him last time for his choice of gym gear, he decided to sport another pair of extremely short shorts out in West Hollywood.

And Guys are still pleading, “Wiz give your girl back her shorts.” Yikes