Stop Everything!: Blue Ivy Carter Is Sitting Front Row At The Grammys In A White Gown

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
At last, music’s royal family has made an appearance and I know y’all aren’t asking who we’re talking about either? Who else, other than the Carters!
With our eyes peeled the entire night, we’ve been waiting for our first glimpse of Beyoncé, not knowing if she would be in attendance with husband Jay Z. But with the help of Blue Ivy, we spotted the fam front and center. Blue being the main attraction, of course, in a white gown. Showing up fashion forward and on trend, Blue rocked the color of the night (white) as worn by Cardi B and her sister and several other stars.
Meanwhile, her parents Bey and Jay coordinated in all black looks. Jay Z in a tuxedo and Beyoncé in a black, velvet, high split gown with matching velvet platforms, and a dramatic hat.
Now if this doesn’t scream regal and royal, we don’t know what does. All that’s missing are the twins but we’ll let Blue continue stealing the show for now!
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
