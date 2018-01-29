See All 3 Of Beyoncé's Custom Couture Gowns For Grammys Weekend

Published 4 hours ago

Beyoncé, hubby Jay-Z and oldest daughter Blue Ivy, were the perfect example of Black royalty as they sat front row at the 60th Grammys this year.

With the movie Black Panther's premiere only a few weeks away, we can't help but think that the influential couple, dressed in all black, gave us signals of Black unity.

See their unified slay below:

To further our thoughts, Queen Bey was spotted throughout Grammys weekend sporting all black custom-made fashions styled by Marni Senofonte and we have the deets. 

Look No. 1 – ROC NATION PRE-GRAMMY BRUNCH

Slaying in a custom Ralph & Russo gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Giseuppe Zanotti heels, Bey practically broke the internet while attending the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch.

Look No. 2 – CLIVE DAVIS PRE-GRAMMY GALA

While attending the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Yoncé looked stunning in a custom-designed dress by AzziAndOsta, a funky leather beret by Eugenia Kim, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo heels and a bag by Valentino.

Look No. 3 – 2018 Grammys

And as the grand finale, Bey was a vision of perfection in a black velvet custom couture gown and hat by Nicolas Jebran, custom Jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, a custom purse by Judith Leiber and Jimmy Choo platforms while attending the Grammys .

Yes, our girl is custom! And did you peep her flawless, thigh-grazing braids? This is why she's forever Queen Bey!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

