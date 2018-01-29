See All 3 Of Beyoncé's Custom Couture Gowns For Grammys Weekend

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Beyoncé, hubby Jay-Z and oldest daughter Blue Ivy, were the perfect example of Black royalty as they sat front row at the 60th Grammys this year.
With the movie Black Panther's premiere only a few weeks away, we can't help but think that the influential couple, dressed in all black, gave us signals of Black unity.
See their unified slay below:
To further our thoughts, Queen Bey was spotted throughout Grammys weekend sporting all black custom-made fashions styled by Marni Senofonte and we have the deets.
Slaying in a custom Ralph & Russo gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and strappy Giseuppe Zanotti heels, Bey practically broke the internet while attending the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch.
While attending the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Yoncé looked stunning in a custom-designed dress by AzziAndOsta, a funky leather beret by Eugenia Kim, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Jimmy Choo heels and a bag by Valentino.
And as the grand finale, Bey was a vision of perfection in a black velvet custom couture gown and hat by Nicolas Jebran, custom Jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, a custom purse by Judith Leiber and Jimmy Choo platforms while attending the Grammys .
Yes, our girl is custom! And did you peep her flawless, thigh-grazing braids? This is why she's forever Queen Bey!
(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
