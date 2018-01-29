Issa Triple Slay!: See Rihanna's THREE Skin Baring Looks At The Grammys

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
Rihanna may have skipped the red carpet all together at last night's Grammy Awards, but not for lack of stellar looks.
The international superstar and fashion icon didn't really release any new projects of her own in 2017 — save for featuring on some of the year's biggest hits — but of course our girl still managed to nab a Grammy for her stunning collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on his single "Loyalty."
RiRi wore three different looks by three very different designers and managed to kill every last one, obviously!
First up, she wore an oxblood ensemble by Alexandre Vauthier, which she wore while accepting her Grammy with K-Dot. It made her look hot in a sort of terrifying way, giving us "BBHMM" video vibes. That is to say we loved every second of it.
Next, while performing "Wild Thoughts," RiRi channeled a decidedly more tropical-colored look while wearing custom Adam Selman. The look included an interesting leggings-tights combo, which we still can't figure out, but would like more information on. Selman and RiRi are a winning pair. He designed her show-stopping 2014 CFDA Awards look in addition to many looks since then.
Rih capped off the night in a sparkly YSL number paired with Aquazurra heels and a Bulgari purse.
So many costume changes, so little time! We love all these 'fits, TBH. Which one is your fave?
