Issa Triple Slay!: See Rihanna's THREE Skin Baring Looks At The Grammys

Rihanna may have skipped the red carpet all together at last night's Grammy Awards, but not for lack of stellar looks.

The international superstar and fashion icon didn't really release any new projects of her own in 2017 — save for featuring on some of the year's biggest hits — but of course our girl still managed to nab a Grammy for her stunning collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on his single "Loyalty."

RiRi wore three different looks by three very different designers and managed to kill every last one, obviously!