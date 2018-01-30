See How NeNe Leakes Is Getting Summertime Fine In This Super See-Through Dress

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: NeNe Leakes attends the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Peek-a-boo, we definitely see you!

Published 6 hours ago

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes must be taking pointers from her supermodel friend and castmate Cynthia Bailey, because her recent photos modeling clothing from her boutique are garnering tens across the board.

Recently, Nene served lots of bawdy (and nips!) in a peek-a-boo dress and cardigan from her Swagg Boutique.

See for yourself:

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

This 50-year-old better werk, honey! 

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

While we may still be waiting for the summer, Nene is already heating up the 'gram with thousands of likes from her 2.4 million followers. 

She's totally beach ready.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

