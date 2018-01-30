See How NeNe Leakes Is Getting Summertime Fine In This Super See-Through Dress

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes must be taking pointers from her supermodel friend and castmate Cynthia Bailey, because her recent photos modeling clothing from her boutique are garnering tens across the board.
Recently, Nene served lots of bawdy (and nips!) in a peek-a-boo dress and cardigan from her Swagg Boutique.
See for yourself:
This 50-year-old better werk, honey!
While we may still be waiting for the summer, Nene is already heating up the 'gram with thousands of likes from her 2.4 million followers.
She's totally beach ready.
