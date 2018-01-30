Take Notes! Rihanna’s Billionaire Bae’s Guide On How To Dress For A Date With Fashion Royalty

We know there is a lot of style talk about Meghan Markle marrying British royalty. But what about our guy Hassan Jameel, who is rumored to be dating pop royalty Rihanna? Rihanna is no doubt a style icon, with lots of disposable cash to purchase whatever she wants. But her boo Hassan Jameel, to be honest, is filthy rich, with a reported worth of $1.5 billion. So how do they compare when it comes to style?

A post shared by مجلـــتي 🦋 صورة و معلومة (@winter_nights_10) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

It begs the question of how does one dress when you are dating one of pop’s most stylish women, but don’t want to overshadow her as billionaire?” Yes, this is a question that us guys ask all the time. OK, we're lying. But let’s just have fun with it. Clearly, their interpretation of formal wear is completely different.

stay pressed. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:10pm PST

A post shared by HELLO! Pakistan (@hellopakistan) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

Hassan's style every time we were able to catch him and bad gal RiRi on a date appears to be chill. After all, it is Rihanna, the queen of chill. That's right, as far as RiRi’s Saudi lover's style, one could conclude that he may just be like us regular folks when it comes to date night. Follow us on this. The rare times we were only lucky to see a glimpse of bae not wearing his cultural thobe (or thawb), we noticed him just rocking his typical billionaire uniform: relaxed jeans and a simple top.

A post shared by The Blast (@blast) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:17pm PST

Recently, Hassan was spotted Sunday (Jan 28) at 1 Oak after the Grammys with his boo. While most of the guys who attended opted for over the top suiting and tons of ice around their neck, Hassan kept it fresh with just a simple hoodie, navy chinos, gray sweatshirt and white sneaks.

#Rihanna and her #billionaire man #hassanjameel A post shared by AMAZINGHOODFACTS (@amazinghoodfacts) on Dec 12, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

While grabbing coffee and flowers with the bae on a date in Ibiza, we see him even more casual. Lightweight gray tee, slim-fitted blue denim and, of course, a baseball cap to keep it low-key.

A post shared by total gossips (@totalgossips) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Next, see the couple spending quality time in London. Even though Rihanna decided on a $7,900 Gucci coat to combat the nasty unpredictable weather of London, her businessman beau is seen rocking just a padded zip-up jacket, gray slacks and matching gray sneakers.

Later, the paps caught him keeping a low profile as he leaves a 2 a.m. Chinese dinner with Rih in this casual look: T-shirt, green sneakers and a baseball hat pulled over his eyes.

A post shared by The Fashion Inspo (@thefashioninspooo) on Jan 14, 2018 at 12:40pm PST

During a romantic baecation in Paris, Rihanna stood on a balcony looking stylish AF for her French fans. Hassan stood next to the goddess looking dapper yet simple in a black hooded coat and gray jeans.

A post shared by RihTEA (@rihtea) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

And finally, Hassan attends a business event in a blue button-up, gray jeans, baseball cap and Asics sneakers. From what we can tell, the billionaire loves Asics because he has them in every colorway. We are not sure if Rih was with him for to this to officially be a date, but it’s safe to assume that she saw the pic and that’s why he’s smiling. Moral of the story for guys who want to snag the “it-girl” is less is best. Rih isn't trying to change him and he isn't trying to change her. That's the way it should be. And most importantly, you don't need a billion-dollar look to date a girl like Rihanna. #MajorKey!

Written by Maurice Marcel