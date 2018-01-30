See How You Can Cop Beyoncé's Custom, $295 Pre-Grammy 'Carter' Beret

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Tyran 'Tata' Smith, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Beyonce attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Just in time for the "Black Panther" release.

Published 2 hours ago

OK! Only THE Queen Bey could slay three outfits for the 60th Annual Grammy weekend in NYC. Two looks in which she rocked custom chic black head pieces. One by Nicolas Jebran and the other by Eugenia Kim.

Wearing a dress by Azzi and Osta to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala, Yoncè wore a custom leather beret by Eugenia KimWith Beyoncé's looks going viral, the designer decided to put the beret in production, naming the style the Carter Leather Beret ($295) after the Queen. Yes, that's right peeps — YOU TOO CAN OWN THIS BERET! 

(Photo: Eugeniakim.com)

Just in time for the Black Panther movie release! BRB, we're getting our lewks together right now and slaying the Bey way!

