See How You Can Cop Beyoncé's Custom, $295 Pre-Grammy 'Carter' Beret

OK! Only THE Queen Bey could slay three outfits for the 60th Annual Grammy weekend in NYC. Two looks in which she rocked custom chic black head pieces. One by Nicolas Jebran and the other by Eugenia Kim.

Wearing a dress by Azzi and Osta to the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala, Yoncè wore a custom leather beret by Eugenia Kim. With Beyoncé's looks going viral, the designer decided to put the beret in production, naming the style the Carter Leather Beret ($295) after the Queen. Yes, that's right peeps — YOU TOO CAN OWN THIS BERET!

See credits below: