See Jennifer Lopez Show Off Legs Of A '20-Year-Old' In This Thigh-Grazing Mini

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JANUARY 30: Jennifer Lopez attends the photo op for NBC's "World Of Dance" held at NBC Universal Lot on January 30, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Toned AF!

Published 2 hours ago

Breaking necks at the NBC Universal World of Dance press event in a sexy mini dress, it's definitely safe to say from the looks of Jennifer Lopez's super toned legs that her partner workouts with her bae Alex Rodriguez are paying off — big time!

(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi in a trendy white thigh-skimming dress by Ester Abner with sexy silver peep toe Jimmy Choo stilettos, J.Lo is clearly glowing.

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Some can only wish they offer this amount of slay at 48 years old! 

Is there ever a time when J.Lo isn't body goals? We'll wait. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

