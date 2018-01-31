See Jennifer Lopez Show Off Legs Of A '20-Year-Old' In This Thigh-Grazing Mini

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Breaking necks at the NBC Universal World of Dance press event in a sexy mini dress, it's definitely safe to say from the looks of Jennifer Lopez's super toned legs that her partner workouts with her bae Alex Rodriguez are paying off — big time!
Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi in a trendy white thigh-skimming dress by Ester Abner with sexy silver peep toe Jimmy Choo stilettos, J.Lo is clearly glowing.
Some can only wish they offer this amount of slay at 48 years old!
Is there ever a time when J.Lo isn't body goals? We'll wait.
(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
See her elegant and edgy look.
COMMENTS