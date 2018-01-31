See Blac Chyna Command All The Respect In This $50 Military Jumpsuit

17-Year-Old Willow Smith Slays Paris In A Sheer Gown For The Dior Couture Show
See her elegant and edgy look.
Another day, another slay!
Blac Chyna is never not sporting a Fashion Nova 'fit, but we're not mad about it because she looks bomb AF. The entrepreneur basically had a full on photoshoot rocking the Obeying Orders Army Jumpsuit ($50) in camo with her Timbs, of course. Sis was serving this lewk and looked like she was in charge, OK!
See credits below:
Y'all better watch out because Blac Chyna might be the new sergeant in town — and she looks good doing it, too.
We see you, Chyna!
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )
