See Blac Chyna Command All The Respect In This $50 Military Jumpsuit

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Blac Chyna attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

See Blac Chyna Command All The Respect In This $50 Military Jumpsuit

Obedient AF.

Published 4 hours ago

Another day, another slay!

Blac Chyna is never not sporting a Fashion Nova 'fit, but we're not mad about it because she looks bomb AF. The entrepreneur basically had a full on photoshoot rocking the Obeying Orders Army Jumpsuit ($50) in camo with her Timbs, of course. Sis was serving this lewk and looked like she was in charge, OK! 

See credits below:

Hardly Hiding in @fashionnova 🔍 Jumpsuit | Obeying Orders ✨

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Y'all better watch out because Blac Chyna might be the new sergeant in town — and she looks good doing it, too.

We see you, Chyna!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET )

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style