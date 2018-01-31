Wayment! Is Reginae Carter’s Trick To Not Fully Breaking The Bank Buying Kids Designer Clothes?

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Reginae Carter attends Winterfest 2017 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

See her latest slay for proof!

Reginae Carter is always here for a regular schmegular day slay and yesterday (Jan 30.) was no exception.

The 19-year-old posed in a “casual” look. Quotations are on the casual because when everything but one piece of your outfit is Gucci, it can’t really be considered casual. Rocking Gucci kicks, socks, sweats, sunnies and a puffer, Reginae posed on the 'gram showing her followers how to stay swaggy and comfy.

Glow’d up ⚡️ Bodysuit : @fashionnova Everything else Gucci ❣️

But what really caught our eye was the fact that of those pieces, the puffer and the sweats were from Gucci's children's line. Could this be the secret to somewhat saving the coin?! Yes, the whole look estimated to $3,300 total, but the adult version of just a jogger and puffer alone is approximately $2,900! Add in the other Gucci pieces and you're sure to be well over $4,000.

Moral of the story: buy kids and stay cute and a little less broke!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

