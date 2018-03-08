See Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Living Like Sister Wives With Travis Scott

Fast forward to yesterday and another ring has popped up on Kylie’s Snapchat. Could this be the same ring we spotted just a week ago? Only now, we actually have some deets. The new mom posted a snap of a $400 yellow gold, 14-kt diamond ring with the initials “JW” and a caption that reads, “Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok ..”

Since giving birth to baby girl Stormi Webster in February, there’s been speculation that Kylie Jenner and bae Travis Scott may secretly be engaged. In a recent post baby pic, Kylie posed for the gram showing off bling on that finger, which we suggested could have been an engagement ring push present .

So, you may be thinking “no big deal,” but it’s actually a major deal. One that has us wondering could Kylie and BFF Jordyn be modern day sister wives? But before you write us off, hear us out...

Let’s start off with Kylie finding out that she was pregnant with baby Trylie. When we finally got the confirmation that we were all waiting for of Jenner’s pregnancy in a YouTube video, “To Our Daughter,” Jordyn was the first person to kick off the tribute. Talking intimately and passionately about Kylie’s undeniable attraction to Travis Scott, Jordyn then explains how she was in the bathroom with Kylie as she took the pregnancy test. The irony of her being the first person to comment on the pregnancy in this video, not Kendall, not Kris, but Jordyn? For such a sensitive and beautiful subject, it seems more fitting to share that moment with family, especially your sister (Kendall) that you’ve grown up with all your life, literally with just a year in age difference.

Fast forward a month later, weeks after Stormi’s birth, Kylie and Travis were spotted on a boat enjoying a baecation in Miami without baby Stormi, but of course with Kylie’s “BFF” Jordyn. Although the couple could be seen hugged up on each other on the boat, there were also times when Travis got a little too close for comfort against Jordyn. And if I’m taking a bae-cay, even more so, the first getaway with my man since before being pregnant, let’s just say I am NOT taking my friend along for the ride. This is a time to bond as new parents without the presence of Stormi, and from personal experience, I know how deeply affectionate and in love you are with your partner directly after having a baby. It’s the “honeymoon phase!”