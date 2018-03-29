Groupon Is Being Dragged For Using The N-Word To Describe A Boot Color

Don't believe us? Check out the screen shots below.

It's 2018 and apparently racism is still prevalent. We thought that after Wal-Mart and H&M experienced the wrath of #BlackTwitter that we wouldn't see descriptions like "ni**er-brown" again. But sadly, we're here to report that another well-known company, Groupon, is in hot water after a third-party seller on their website chose to describe the color of their dark brown moccasins as "ni**er-brown."

Though this is an almost unforgivable mistake, Groupon offered an apology.

“We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site,” a Groupon spokesperson said in a statement. “This product description was provided by a third-party seller via our self-service platform. Regardless, this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.”

The statement continued: “When made aware of the issue, we immediately removed the deal — as well as the third-party seller — from our marketplace. Language like this has no place on Groupon, and we’re further strengthening our self-service controls to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Groupon has removed the post from their website and booted the company from their site.

Many want Groupon shut down for the racial slur and #ShutDownGroupon is going viral.

Black Twitter is also calling for comedian Tiffany Haddish to cut ties with Groupon. Tiffany was named a Groupon spokesperson back in January 2018, becoming known as the unofficial "Groupon Queen."