MILF’IN! Joseline & Masika Serve Busty Side-Boob While Sizzling In A Red-Hot Dress

What are your mom standards again?

Published 6 hours ago

Issa a twinning moment! Reality stars Joseline Hernandez and Masika Kalysha are the latest to show off their curves matching in a sizzling red-hot dress.

Stepping out in this floor-length, body-hugging, backless lewk first, Masika attended an event hosted by the Unstoppable Foundation. Pairing her dress with a cheetah-print, pointy-toe stiletto and an over-the-top beat and do’.

Two days ago, the “baddest puta,” a.k.a. Joseline, shut down her Instagram rocking the same dress in a strappy heeled sandal while on vacay.

Although both ladies had the intention of serving hella bawdy (mission accomplished), Joseline had to hit y’all with a few more angles to make sure y’all didn’t miss the magic.

Which hot mama do you guys think slayed this dress best?

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media)

