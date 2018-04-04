F*ck It Up, Sis! Keyshia Ka’Oir Steals Hubby's Show Twerking In A Diamond Bikini

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 31: Gucci Mane (L) and Keyshia Ka'Oir backstage at V-103 Live Pop Up Concert at Philips Arena on March 31, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"Babe you so beautiful, u make me look good." - Gucci

Published 4 hours ago

We're convinced that Gucci Mane is proud of his choice to wife longtime bae Keyshia Ka'oir.

Don't believe us? Then how else would you explain their constantly matching fashions and the fact that they stay blowing our minds with their #couplegoals on the 'gram? Uh yeah, we obviously can't deny their chemistry.

See them boo'd up below:

Over the weekend, Gucci shared the spotlight with his Mrs. Davis while performing on stage at V-103 Live Pop Up Concert in Atlanta.  

Yesss! Did you peep that grand entrance? Goals!

As expected, our girl showed of her bangin' bawdy in a Gucci-approved look featuring a blinged out bikini top with a matching fringe belt, along with her favorite $10k YSL boots and glasses.

He obviously liked what he seen, posting a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Babe you so beautiful, u make me look good."

That's how you keep it gucci for your man!

Just another reason Mr. and Mrs. Wop are #baegoals!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo:Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

