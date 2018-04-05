She Tried It! This Housewife Star Wore Blackface To “Dress” Like Legend Diana Ross

"A new day, another day for cultural appropriation" seems to be what is running through people’s minds when they choose to wear their clothing and makeup these days.

The newest person to express bad judgment when it comes to showing their “love” for Black culture is Real Housewives of New York reality star Luann de Lesseps.

During the RHONY season premiere, the 52-year-old reality star felt the wrath of Black Twitter when she decided to attend a Halloween bash dressed in an outrageously bad wig along with dark, heavy makeup in effort to look like “The Boss” Diana Ross.

See the fail for yourself: