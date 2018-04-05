She Tried It! This Housewife Star Wore Blackface To “Dress” Like Legend Diana Ross

#Couplecam: See Bow Wow & His 'Wild 'N Out' Boo On Tropical Baecation
"A new day, another day for cultural appropriation" seems to be what is running through people’s minds when they choose to wear their clothing and makeup these days.
The newest person to express bad judgment when it comes to showing their “love” for Black culture is Real Housewives of New York reality star Luann de Lesseps.
During the RHONY season premiere, the 52-year-old reality star felt the wrath of Black Twitter when she decided to attend a Halloween bash dressed in an outrageously bad wig along with dark, heavy makeup in effort to look like “The Boss” Diana Ross.
See the fail for yourself:
Peep how we said, “effort,” because the look was a total fail, with fans watching the show quickly jumping on the star for wearing "blackface."
Even fellow co-star Carole Radziwill found the outfit "off":
“Something's a little off about Luann's costume,” she said, before mentioning: 'It's so disrespectful -- I think she's tone deaf when it comes to cultural stereotypes.'
Eager to clean up the backlash, Luann took to her Twitter to apologize for what many believed to be disrespectful and in bad taste.
See her post below:
Our thoughts: How many times do we have to go through the same thing when it comes to Halloween? Our culture is not for entertainment. What is not to be understood about that? Our melanin is not to be copied or manipulated but rather something that should be appreciated and respected (and mimicking us is not that).
Our beauty is something that we are born with, proud of, and don’t take too kindly when it’s mocked. Just saying…
