Wow! See Rihanna Glowing And Playing In A Ballpit In This Tight AF Versace Mini Dress

We are not worthy!

Published 41 minutes ago

Oh-My-Gawd! Why did Rihanna have to do us like this?  Although we NEVER miss a Rihanna moment, this isn’t one we could have missed in the first place.

(Photo: Nick Zonna / Splash News)

Sis attended her Fenty Beauty body lava launch in Milan, and Bay-bee, when we say she’s taking on 30 with a vengeance, we mean it. Supporting Italian designer Donatella Versace, Rihanna wore a black, mini belted leather dress from the designer's Fall 2018 collection. Not unusual, since our girl is known to wear looks phresh off the runway. She paired with black-and-gold open-toe chain link sandals and arms full of chunky gold and silver bracelets.

See how the beauty twirled into her event slaying and getting it to her lyrics:

Rihanna arriving at SEPHORA in Milan. ❤️

A post shared by Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@deexfenty) on

Later, Rihanna brought out her favorite baby cousin, Majesty, and had some fun in a glittery ball pit. Sucked on to her bawdy like a glove, the Versace mini held up well while entertaining Majesty. So freaking cute!

(Photo: Splash News)

Listen, we are always thankful when Rihanna steps out and blesses us with a slay. But we have a feeling Rihanna, in her 30s, is about to be lit AF! 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Splash News)

