Ayyy Our Girl! See Cardi B Wearing A Designer Silk Headscarf While Shopping On Rodeo Drive

It’s nicely coordinated with Bae Offset as well.

Published 8 hours ago

Life is Gucci and the money seems to keep rolling in for engaged rappers Cardi B and Offset.

Case in point, while in Beverly Hills, California, the couple took a stroll down Rodeo Drive— which is known for its luxury goods stores— dressed in Gucci and Vuitton.  

(Photo: Picture Perfect Press/Splash News)

Peep how our girl Cardi does Beverly Hills in what we believe is a Louis Vuitton silk scarf:

A post shared by Cardi B (@bartierrrcardi) on

That's why we mess with the 25-year-old rapper. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is herself no matter where she is! Headscarf isn't just life at home but wherever.

A post shared by Cardi B (@bartierrrcardi) on

And when it comes to their relationship, with caring moments like this, wedding bells are ringing loudly in our ears!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Picture Perfect Press/Splash News)

