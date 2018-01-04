Ayyy Our Girl! See Cardi B Wearing A Designer Silk Headscarf While Shopping On Rodeo Drive

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Life is Gucci and the money seems to keep rolling in for engaged rappers Cardi B and Offset.
Case in point, while in Beverly Hills, California, the couple took a stroll down Rodeo Drive— which is known for its luxury goods stores— dressed in Gucci and Vuitton.
Peep how our girl Cardi does Beverly Hills in what we believe is a Louis Vuitton silk scarf:
That's why we mess with the 25-year-old rapper. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is herself no matter where she is! Headscarf isn't just life at home but wherever.
And when it comes to their relationship, with caring moments like this, wedding bells are ringing loudly in our ears!
(Photo: Picture Perfect Press/Splash News)
