See The Sheer Swarovski Crystal Covered Gown Brian McKnight's Wife Wore At Their Wedding

Aww, just married! R&B singer Brian McKnight tied the knot with his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza, and she looked absolutely stunning. The happy couple brought in 2018 with a New Year's Eve wedding ceremony at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, NY.

The singer showed off his wife on Instagram wearing a sheer long sleeve gown covered in 50,000 Swarovski crystals made by Sabrina & Manning. The gown was one of a kind and took "over a month of hand work beading with sequence, hand cut out fabric and folded to create a vanishing out effect." The beautiful bride paired the sexy see-through dress with an over-the-top floor-length veil and her gorgeous engagement ring. She was definitely shining bright like a diamond, as Bad Gal Riri would say.

See receipts below: