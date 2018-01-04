See Floyd Mayweather Flexing In This $4,200 Gucci Tux

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stepped into 2018 rocking a “new year, new money” tux! Yes, another pricey Gucci look that only a few can afford.
The undefeated boxing legend started off the year right in a $4,200 Jaquard Heritage Tiger Gucci tuxedo. Knowing he got the sauce, he captioned the photo by saying, “Why should I look in the camera? That’s not where the money is."
This is not first time this tux showed up on a male celeb athlete. One of the NFL's highest paid wide receivers, Antonio Brown, rocked the Gucci suit as well to a game earlier this fall. Looking like wealth!
Is Floyd aiming for another title? Best dressed athlete of 2018?
We will be watching.
(Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)
