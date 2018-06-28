Baby Ballin'!: See The $3k Birthday Gift North West Just Gave Her Aunt Khloé Kardashian

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and North West go on a ice cream date with a young friend on June 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Baby Ballin'!: See The $3k Birthday Gift North West Just Gave Her Aunt Khloé Kardashian

And you still giving out $25 gift cards, SMH.

Published 1 week ago

On Wednesday (Jun 27), Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday with a mini birthday party in Calabasas, California, and thanks to her 5-year-old niece, North West, Aunt KoKo has a luxe new bag to flaunt on the 'gram.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter was videotaped giving her Auntie a wrapped up gift box, and what's inside will have you a little jealous — a rare Balenciaga purse featuring dollar bills print. The price tag? Almost $3,000. 

See the adorable moment below:

We take it that "KhloMoney" loved her new gift! North's just became #NieceGoals.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC