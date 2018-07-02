Oh Damn! Oprah Was THIS Close To Wearing White To The Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey is on the cover of British Vogue's August 2018 issue and, per usual, she's stunning! Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the 64-year-old media mogul looks flawless with makeup by Derrick Rutledge and hair by Nicole Mangrum and Malcolm Edwards.



Styled by Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Oprah is on the cover wearing a custom-made taffeta gown by Stella McCartney along with white-and-yellow-diamond and emerald earrings by Buccellati. Keep scrolling to see Oprah serve #BlackGirlMagic with a red custom-made dress by Alexander McQueen, a diamond bracelet, a diamond and ruby ring by Van Cleef & Arpels, and a pavé-diamond ring by Asprey.

The talk-show queen also looked like absolute royalty in a made-to-order green jacquard gown which she accessorized with a brooch, jeweled shoes by Erdem, diamond and ruby hair ornament by Bina Goenka, emerald and diamond earrings and cuffs by Glenn Spiro, an emerald ring by Moussaieff Jewellers, and an emerald and pavé-diamond ring by Bulgari.

In Oprah's exclusive interview with the magazine, set to hit newsstands on July 6, expect to learn about her thoughts on race and feminism along with the mega wedding attire faux pas she avoided only two days before the wedding: “[The cream dress I commissioned from Stella McCartney] looked white, not cream. I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it,” Oprah shared with Vogue. Luckily, Stella McCartney was able to remake the dress in pink before the royal affair!

Written by Tweety Elitou