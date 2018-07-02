Wayment: This $3K Gucci Set Has Jay-Z, Quavo, Justin Combs, And Tank All Twinning

If new threads can give insight into financial wealth, then life must be Gucci for Quavo, Justin Combs, Jay-Z and Tank.

Whether lounging by the poolside in Dubai or experiencing full-on yacht life, these men seem to have the coins to indulge in the finer things in life, including new designer Gucci looks with a price tag of upwards of $3K.

Keep scrolling to see how each of your faves decided to wear their Gucci "Invite Stamp" silk sets (top: $2,500 and shorts: $980) with their own swag.

