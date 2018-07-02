Wayment: This $3K Gucci Set Has Jay-Z, Quavo, Justin Combs, And Tank All Twinning

Who looks the richest though?

Published 4 days ago

If new threads can give insight into financial wealth, then life must be Gucci for Quavo, Justin Combs, Jay-Z and Tank.

Whether lounging by the poolside in Dubai or experiencing full-on yacht life, these men seem to have the coins to indulge in the finer things in life, including new designer Gucci looks with a price tag of upwards of $3K.

Keep scrolling to see how each of your faves decided to wear their Gucci "Invite Stamp" silk sets (top: $2,500 and shorts: $980) with their own swag.

Diddy's 24-year-old son, Justin Combs, went all out by purchasing both the "Invite Stamp" top and shorts to lounge poolside during his trip to Dubai. Talk about "silky."

Migo's rapper Quavo looked "Bad and Boujee" while sporting the same look as he indulged in yacht life.

While "On The Run" with his wife, Beyoncé, rapper Jay-Z chose to switch up the "Invite Stamp" look by opting for the Gucci "Invite Stamp" formal jacket ($4,280).

Last but not least, singer Tank and his longtime girlfriend and bride-to-be, Zena Foster, decided to have a look-a-like moment with the silky Gucci threads.

In his own words: "Twin for the win!"

Honestly, we cannot get enough of the laid-back looks! 

What do you think, BET fam? Drop a line in the comments to let us know who rocked their Gucci look best.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photos: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Prince Williams/WireImage, Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

