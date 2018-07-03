Hype AF!: These Leg Bands Are The Solution To Summer Thigh Chafing We've Been Waiting For

As WOC, we've all experienced it. We're walking down the street serving some serious #BlackGirlMagic in your favorite summer dresses (or skirts), then boom... you begin to sweat between your legs, leading to serious discomfort.

If you continue to let your thighs rub together, you may find yourself with some serious chafing, which can lead to pain and even cause discoloration. TBH: This is the moment you regret opting to not wear your biker shorts because it was "too hot."

SMH. Now you're stuck awkwardly switching down the street with that burning sensation that cannot be ignored. Not a good look. Well, we've stumbled upon the newest solution to chafing that will hopefully help you from experiencing this ultimate fail— introducing anti-chafing thigh bands.



These cool (and pretty sexy!) inventions come in a wide range of fashionable colors, featuring anti-slip silicone that stays in place and promises to stop the pain of inner-thigh chafing. Keep scrolling to see them in action:

Talk about goals! If you want to get your hands on a pair, a brand called Bandelettes offers these sexy pieces with pricing ranging from $17-$22. Worried about how they look? Don't worry, they're def thirst-trap approved. You're welcome in advance!



Written by Tweety Elitou