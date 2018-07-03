BlackLove: See The Stunning Custom Made Gown Remy Ma Renewed Her Vows To Papoose In

Over the weekend, Remy Ma and her doting husband, Papoose, renewed their wedding vows in a small and intimate setting with close family and friends. Even after knowing each other for 13 years and being married for a decade, going off the looks of their latest social media posts, the couple looks happier than ever.

"This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose," Remy captioned the Instagram photo with her husband. "I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you."

Papoose, 40, also took to Instagram to share photos of the special moment along with this tear-jerking caption: "Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen. Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner." Are we the only ones who adore this rapping duo's display of #BlackLove?

Now, let's talk fashion! The 38-year-old "Melanin Magic" rapper is wearing a custom Karen Sabag veil and bridal gown with detachable skirt. We love the Chantilly lace on the dress, which features handmade and hand-sewn pastel butterflies that effortlessly matches her Sophia Webster shoes. Absolutely stunning! Congratulations to one of our favorite couples!



Written by Tweety Elitou