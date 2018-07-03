#BlackLove: See The Stunning Custom Made Gown Remy Ma Renewed Her Vows To Papoose In

attends the 2018 BET Awards Gift Lounge on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The event was small, like Remy's new waist.

Over the weekend, Remy Ma and her doting husband, Papooserenewed their wedding vows in a small and intimate setting with close family and friends.

Even after knowing each other for 13 years and being married for a decade, going off the looks of their latest social media posts, the couple looks happier than ever.

This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life...thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia

"This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose," Remy captioned the Instagram photo with her husband.

"I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you."

Papoose, 40, also took to Instagram to share photos of the special moment along with this tear-jerking caption: "Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen. Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner."

Are we the only ones who adore this rapping duo's display of #BlackLove?

Now, let's talk fashion!

The 38-year-old "Melanin Magic" rapper is wearing a custom Karen Sabag veil and bridal gown with detachable skirt. We love the Chantilly lace on the dress, which features handmade and hand-sewn pastel butterflies that effortlessly matches her Sophia Webster shoes.

Absolutely stunning! Congratulations to one of our favorite couples!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET)

