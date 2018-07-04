ApeSh*t!: Beyonce’s Reaction To This Fan’s Bejeweled On The Run II Mask Was Epic

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 09: Beyonce performs in purple on stage during the "On the Run II" Tour with Jay-Z at Hampden Park on June 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Bey is all about her fans.

Published 2 days ago

Beyonce is often considered unapproachable, but she isn’t higher than giving her fans props when due.

That’s what happened recently when a member of the Beyhive went over the top and dawned a self-made bask she created, similar to the famous black bask Bey has been wearing during her and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour.

During their stop in Warsaw, 18-year-old Julia Czapkowksa became the luckiest fan in all of Poland when Bey acknowledged and smiled at her. All it took on Julia’s end was fishnet tights, $1 plastic crystals, and a glue gun to recreate her version of the look. Beyonce even blew a kiss at her!

“It felt unreal since I have been a fan of Beyoncé since “Sweet Dreams”, and she has always felt so unreachable,” she told Teen Vogue. “I knew that her site posts pictures of fans in her costumes sometimes, so I lowkey hoped for that. But Beyoncé herself not only smiling at me, but also blowing back a kiss and making a mask with her hands was totally unexpected.”

Wow. This is really awesome! Beyhive continues to represent! Congrats, Julia!

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

