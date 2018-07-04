ApeSh*t!: Beyonce’s Reaction To This Fan’s Bejeweled On The Run II Mask Was Epic

#Couplecam: Wait, What?! See The Photo Of Wiz Khalifa And His New Bae That Has Amber Rose Excited For Bash's New Stepmom
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Beyonce is often considered unapproachable, but she isn’t higher than giving her fans props when due.
That’s what happened recently when a member of the Beyhive went over the top and dawned a self-made bask she created, similar to the famous black bask Bey has been wearing during her and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour.
During their stop in Warsaw, 18-year-old Julia Czapkowksa became the luckiest fan in all of Poland when Bey acknowledged and smiled at her. All it took on Julia’s end was fishnet tights, $1 plastic crystals, and a glue gun to recreate her version of the look. Beyonce even blew a kiss at her!
I made this OTRII Beyoncé mask and her reaction was the cutest, the best moment of my life😭 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/jx1wpJ442K— J🥑 (@louhearme) July 1, 2018
“It felt unreal since I have been a fan of Beyoncé since “Sweet Dreams”, and she has always felt so unreachable,” she told Teen Vogue. “I knew that her site posts pictures of fans in her costumes sometimes, so I lowkey hoped for that. But Beyoncé herself not only smiling at me, but also blowing back a kiss and making a mask with her hands was totally unexpected.”
Wow. This is really awesome! Beyhive continues to represent! Congrats, Julia!
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS