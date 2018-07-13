Beyoncé Serves Serious 'Under Cheek' In These $108 Barely There Booty Shorts

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: Entertainer Beyonce attends the DirecTV Super Saturday Night at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV)

They don’t call her bootylicious for nothing.

Published 1 week ago

We thought the days of short-shorts adorned with studs were over, but Queen Bey made us look back at it — literally.

While on vacation, Yoncé pulled up at the airport in Barcelona wearing studded shorts from Coal N Terry Vintage ($108), and it nearly broke the internet.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The "Flawless" singer paired the shorts with a Céline colorblock blouse, Dior tote in powder blue and cherry-red Illesteva sunglasses ($220), which all added the right pop of color to the outfit.

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

This wouldn’t be the first time Beyonce put a hurtin’ on the internet with her bootylicious curves: the mother of three had the #BeyHive shook when she posted this look on the ‘gram with similar style shorts.

Written by Tweety Elitou

