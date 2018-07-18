Here's Where Beyoncé Copped Her Custom Name-Plate Earrings While On The Run

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 09: Beyonce performs on stage during the "On the Run II" Tour with Jay-Z at Hampden Park on June 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Only Beyoncé can wear "Beyoncé" earrings. What a queen!

Published 2 days ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been giving us life vacationing around Nice while on the "OTRII" tour in France. The billionaire couple was fly AF as they hopped off a yacht serving summertime lewkssss.

The queen had us shook in these custom Messika Jewelry "Beyoncé" hoop earrings. The earrings are white gold and diamond pave with "Beyonce" in bold letters specially designed for her. Their earrings range from $1,100 - $24,000 and up, according to their website. So ya'll know the queen dropped a nice dime on her pair. 

Beyoncé is pictured paying homage to her hubby in a Uneekbasemnt Sonic Youth x Jay-Z T-shirt ($50) with his Reasonable Doubt album cover on it. And also showed us that she's still "bootylicious" in a pair of Coal N Terry Vintage Wicked light blue denim and black lace-up shorts ($95) paired with Dylan sunnies from Illesteva ($180). This outfit is just a reminder of why she will forever be the queen of everything!

This couple is legit fashion goals. I mean, just goals in general. 

A post shared by @beyvideos4 on

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

