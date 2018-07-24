Tinashe Gives Zero F***$ As She Leaves An LA Nightclub In Tiny Short-Shorts

Singer Tinashe shows off her long legs in short shorts and a mini tube top as she is spotted leaving the Delilah Club in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Those Kardashians won’t steal her shine!

Published 1 week ago

The 25-year-old singer Tinashe bares all in booty shorts as she partied it up at Delilah nightclub in Los Angeles this weekend. Sis was looking sexy AF and seems to be unbothered as she struts in royal blue satin heels. Wearing a blue bandeau top, denim booty shorts a white windbreaker jacket and a Gucci bag, she posted a picture in her outfit with the caption reading “Big D--k energy.”

Big dick energy

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

She recently had a bit of drama with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons allegedly cheating on her and then dumping her for Kendall Jenner. But it looks like the singer is over it and enjoying life.

Kendall may be the supermodel, but Tinashe is flexing on her with those long legs and nice abs in that bandeau top.

Scroll below to see sis speeding off in her Ferrari while smiling for the paps. 

Well, whatever she’s doing, we’re loving it. Keep that same energy!

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Splash News)

