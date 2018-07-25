A$AP Rocky DGAF If You Think He Carries A Purse

Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is known for being a fashion trendsetter. And His new music video confirmed that he is still at the top of his “A” game when it comes to style. The 29-year-old rapper just dropped a music video for his “Potato Salad” song with rapper Tyler the Creator .

The two rappers are hanging in the streets Paris with Chanel purses and Dior totes and DGAF about what you may think about it. A$AP calls the mint green Chanel purse a “satchel.” OK, bruh, if that’s what you want to call it, cool!

The duo had major fashion moments in this “Potato Salad” video. One of A$AP’s lyrics is “ F%*# clothes, I got pieces,” and when you watch it, you’ll see that he really does have pieces. From the most insane gold and diamond chains to vans that look like sneakers, A$AP’s iconic grillz and custom monogram Dior tote is definitely a lewk.

Take a look below at the Dior bag and a similar style of the $4,300 Chanel bag.