PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: ASAP Rocky attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior)

A$AP Rocky DGAF If You Think He Carries A Purse

“It’s a satchel. And it’s Chanel.”

Published 1 week ago

Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is known for being a fashion trendsetter. And His new music video confirmed that he is still at the top of his “A” game when it comes to style. The 29-year-old rapper just dropped a music video for his “Potato Salad” song with rapper Tyler the Creator.

The two rappers are hanging in the streets Paris with Chanel purses and Dior totes and DGAF about what you may think about it. A$AP calls the mint green Chanel purse a “satchel.” OK, bruh, if that’s what you want to call it, cool!

The duo had major fashion moments in this “Potato Salad” video. One of A$AP’s lyrics is “ F%*# clothes, I got pieces,” and when you watch it, you’ll see that he really does have pieces. From the most insane gold and diamond chains to vans that look like sneakers, A$AP’s iconic grillz and custom monogram Dior tote is definitely a lewk.

Take a look below at the Dior bag and a similar style of the $4,300 Chanel bag.

(Photo: Dior)
(Photo: Purseblog.com)

These dudes can do no wrong in our eyes. They continue to put on for the culture, and we love it.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Dior)

