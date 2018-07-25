Wayment! Is Kim Kardashian The First To Receive The $900 Beyoncé x Balmain Merch?

attends the Beautycon Festival LA 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Are you guys accepting her Beyhive application?

Published 1 week ago

The Balmain x Beyoncé collaboration, a capsule collection of limited-edition Beychell-inspired looks, is finally for sale, and it looks like Kim Kardashian seems to have scored the iconic cropped hoodie. She took to her Instagram story yesterday gushing over the sweatshirt and thanking Balmain’s designer, Oliviér, for the gift.

performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

We’re not sure why sis didn’t thank Beyoncé for the hoodie. I mean, it is her collaboration with the brand. And she’s always trying to win the Queen over. Nonetheless, the pink, cropped, embroidered sorority badge sweatshirt ($895) can be purchased at retailers such as the Webster, Net-A-Porter, and Balmain.com.

 

(Photo: The Webster)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

