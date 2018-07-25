Wayment! Is Kim Kardashian The First To Receive The $900 Beyoncé x Balmain Merch?

The Balmain x Beyoncé collaboration, a capsule collection of limited-edition Beychell-inspired looks , is finally for sale, and it looks like Kim Kardashian seems to have scored the iconic cropped hoodie. She took to her Instagram story yesterday gushing over the sweatshirt and thanking Balmain’s designer, Oliviér, for the gift.

We’re not sure why sis didn’t thank Beyoncé for the hoodie. I mean, it is her collaboration with the brand. And she’s always trying to win the Queen over. Nonetheless, the pink, cropped, embroidered sorority badge sweatshirt ($895) can be purchased at retailers such as the Webster, Net-A-Porter, and Balmain.com.