Bye, Becky! People Rejoice As Ivanka Trump Shutters Her Namesake Fashion Brand

After witnessing a decline in sales since her controversial father took the Oval Office, Ivanka Trump has finally thrown in the towel for her namesake clothing, shoes, and accessories brand.

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Ivanka shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter,” she added.

The statement comes after 15 years of business in the fashion industry.