Bye, Becky! People Rejoice As Ivanka Trump Shutters Her Namesake Fashion Brand

AYR, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry with his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. Donald Trump answered questions from the media at a press conference.

Bye, Becky! People Rejoice As Ivanka Trump Shutters Her Namesake Fashion Brand

Making America great, hm?

Published 1 week ago

After witnessing a decline in sales since her controversial father took the Oval Office, Ivanka Trump has finally thrown in the towel for her namesake clothing, shoes, and accessories brand.  

AYR, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump visits his Scottish golf course Turnberry with his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland. Donald Trump answered questions from the media at a press conference.
(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Ivanka shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter,” she added.

The statement comes after 15 years of business in the fashion industry.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: A group of people walk past the 'Ivanka Trump Collection' shop in the lobby at Trump Tower, February 10, 2017 in New York City. According to a market research firm Slice Intelligence, Ivanka Trump merchandise saw a 26 percent dip in sales in January 2017 compared to January 2016. Kellyanne Conway, a senior counselor to President Donald Trump, has been accused of ethics violations for promoting the Ivanka Trump fashion line during a television interview on Thursday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For those who may have missed it, the warning signs of the brand’s shutdown could be seen.

After Donald Trump’s inauguration in early 2017, Ivanka lost lots of money with the launch of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, where shoppers boycotted her brand and retailers that sold her merchandise.

Before Ivanka chose to discontinue her fine jewelry line back in March 2017, Neiman Marcus decided to drop her high-priced jewelry line.

Just last week, Canada’s largest department store, Hudson’s Bay, pulled all the brand's merchandise from its shelves.

The Canadian company that also owns U.S. department stores Lord and Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post: “As part of our regular course of business, we review our merchandise offerings and make appropriate changes.”

Looks like business has been bad since Trump stepped foot in office, even for his daughter. YIKES!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC