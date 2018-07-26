3 Of Beyonce’s Vacation Outfits Costs $6,000 Alone!

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
OK, so we all know that the Carters have been enjoying their vacation time since the European leg of the OTRII tour wrapped. The Queen has been enjoying one on one time with hubby Jay-Z and also spending quality with her kids.
The Queen was feeling generous, and decided to share a few breathtaking pictures from Italy. Just enough to make us all jealous. Take a look below at some of our favorite vacation outfits and if you have some coins, you can cop too!
Beyoncé was spotted in a Camilla Geisha girl halter neck one-piece swimsuit ($330) while in the hot tub enjoying a glass of wine. Although the exact swimsuit sold out, take a look at similar style below.
According to stylebeyonce.com, the 36-year-old superstar also posed in a Versace SS ’91 top ($1,295) and matching denim shorts ($997) along with the Vogue print tribute sunglasses ($295).The fans are loving this vintage look, and we are too.
Last but definitely not least, the Queen looked very angelic in a white custom Cushnie et Ochs Victorian blouse and flared pants, paired with black monogrammed Jimmy Choo x Off_White sandals ($1,085.) The Queen took our breath away in this lewk.
You may shop a similar top and pants below:
We’ll be taking notes while Beyoncé continues to school us on how to dress for a summer vacation.
Will you cop any of the looks she wore? Drop a line in the comments section.
(Photo: BACKGRID)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS