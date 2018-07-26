3 Of Beyonce’s Vacation Outfits Costs $6,000 Alone!

OK, so we all know that the Carters have been enjoying their vacation time since the European leg of the OTRII tour wrapped. The Queen has been enjoying one on one time with hubby Jay-Z and also spending quality with her kids.

The Queen was feeling generous, and decided to share a few breathtaking pictures from Italy. Just enough to make us all jealous. Take a look below at some of our favorite vacation outfits and if you have some coins, you can cop too!

Beyoncé was spotted in a Camilla Geisha girl halter neck one-piece swimsuit ($330) while in the hot tub enjoying a glass of wine. Although the exact swimsuit sold out, take a look at similar style below.