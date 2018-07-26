See Why The Internet Has Dubbed Blue Ivy On Carter Family Vacation A WHOLE Mood

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
North West was once named the most stylish toddler, but Blue Ivy Carter seems to have taken the crown in the kiddy fashion world. The 6-year-old daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z has been living her absolute best life while yachting around Italy with her parents and siblings. And it looks like her mama, Queen Bey, has taught her well.
We’ve seen the Carters have been serving major lewks while on their family vacation, so it’s only right that their firstborn is just as fly.
Blue was spotted hanging in the pool holding her fruit punch with two straws, wearing a black-and-white off-the-shoulder ruffle Stella Cove one-piece swimsuit ($50).
The mini fashion killa looked so simple yet chic as she posed in her black sunglasses and hair in a cute top-knot bun. This lewk has mama Beyoncé written all over it. She’s a fabulous little fashion “diva” in training, and we’re loving it.
Your little girl can look just as fly. Check out the Stella Cove swimsuit below.
