See Why The Internet Has Dubbed Blue Ivy On Carter Family Vacation A WHOLE Mood

North West was once named the most stylish toddler, but Blue Ivy Carter seems to have taken the crown in the kiddy fashion world. The 6-year-old daughter to Beyoncé and Jay-Z has been living her absolute best life while yachting around Italy with her parents and siblings. And it looks like her mama, Queen Bey, has taught her well.

We’ve seen the Carters have been serving major lewks while on their family vacation, so it’s only right that their firstborn is just as fly.