See The $582 Money-Green Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore For Her Birthday

attends Calibash Los Angeles 2018 at Staples Center on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

See The $582 Money-Green Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore For Her Birthday

She's smoking and her bae, A-Rod, is loving it!

Published 1 week ago

Jennifer Lopez may have just turned 49 on July 24, but rest assured, she's setting off more fire alarms than ever with her perfectly toned body and impeccable sense of style.

Celebrating her birthday with a luxe vacay with her close family and friends — including her athletic bae, A-Rod, her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina — we confess, we could not keep our eyes off of her birthday attire!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Showing off lots of leg, J.Lo styled in an emerald-green shimmery wrap dress by Retrofête ($582), which she perfectly paired with matching strappy heels and a simplistic bun.

With perfection like this, we are sure she'll get the "El Anillo," which translates to "The Ring," very soon! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for SBS)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC