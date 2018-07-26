See The $582 Money-Green Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore For Her Birthday

Jennifer Lopez may have just turned 49 on July 24, but rest assured, she's setting off more fire alarms than ever with her perfectly toned body and impeccable sense of style.

Celebrating her birthday with a luxe vacay with her close family and friends — including her athletic bae, A-Rod, her twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian, and her longtime manager, Benny Medina — we confess, we could not keep our eyes off of her birthday attire!

