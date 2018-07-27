See The $650 T-Shirt Angela Simmons Wore While Hitting A Slow Whine To The Carters

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 22: Angela Simmons attends WEtv and The Cast of "Growing Up Hip Hop" screening event and celebration at The London West Hollywood on May 22, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

She is hip-hop royalty, after all.

Published 1 week ago

Angela Simmons was having a little bit of fun on the ‘Gram recently, showing off her dance moves while The Carters' "LoveHappy" was playing in the background. She also posed to show off her stylish outfit, and we are loving it.

The 30-year-old reality TV star wore an ivory lace headband, a Gucci logo tiger T-shirt ($620) with leopard short-shorts, Gucci socks ($100 ) and green satin Gucci heels ($980). Sis is slaying in this lewk!

(Photo: Gucci.com)
(Photo: Gucci.com)
(Photo: Gucci.com)

OK, Ang. Keep that summertime fly-ness coming.

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images)

