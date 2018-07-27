Beyoncé & Blue Take Mommy-And-Me Fashion Very Seriously On Their Italian Vacay

We're living for their "twinning" style!

Published 1 week ago

We can’t get enough of the Carters on their extravagant Italian family vacation. We’ve been keeping up with all of their fly summer lewks, and most recently Beyoncé and Blue showed us how to be chic while twinning in mommy-and-me fashion.

Beyoncé and Blue had a mommy-daughter moment in matching pink cover-up dresses while smiling for the camera.

The superstar mom and first-born daughter were also serving major cuteness in matching Missoni swimsuits.

Six-year-old Blue looked fabulous in a Missoni multicolor crochet zigzag bikini. She posed with a pink cover up, tan straw hat and a colorful beaded and shell necklace. The mini fashion diva looks just like her mom, sitting pretty with her shades on.

Blue’s swimsuit is sold out, but you can find a similar one for your little girl below.

(Photo: yoox.com)

Queen Bey, also looked stunning as was twinning with Blue in her Missoni one-piece zigzag bathing suit ($580) and matching multicolor crotchet cover up ($720).

They just make it look so effortless. Can Bey teach a class on how to be #mommyandme fab?

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images)

