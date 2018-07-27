All Hail The Queen! Beyoncé Is Rumored To Be Anna Wintour’s Last Cover Girl

According to Page Six, Beyoncé will be on the cover Vogue’s September issue. This is major fashion news, since it’s rumored to be Anna Wintour’s last issue as HBIC ("Head Bitch In Charge"). Vogue’s September issue is the Holy Grail of the fashion community, so we’re excited to see which designer the “Queen” will be wearing when she graces the cover.

The 36-year old superstar has been on the cover of Vogue three times already. The September 2015 issue, March 2013, and April 2009. So, number four should be special. Y’all remember the number four is Bey’s favorite number, right? Either way, we cannot to see it with all of her fabulousness.

The cover is rumored to be shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell and will hit stands mid-August.

This woman is a mom of three, on a world tour, serving major lewks, and blessing us with another magazine cover? Whelp, this is just another reason to sign up to be a member of the Beyhive.