All Hail The Queen! Beyoncé Is Rumored To Be Anna Wintour’s Last Cover Girl

performs on stage during the 'On the Run II' tour opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Just another day in the world of Beyoncé and all her greatness.

Published 1 week ago

According to Page Six, Beyoncé will be on the cover Vogue’s September issue. This is major fashion news, since it’s rumored to be Anna Wintour’s last issue as HBIC ("Head Bitch In Charge"). Vogue’s September issue is the Holy Grail of the fashion community, so we’re excited to see which designer the “Queen” will be wearing when she graces the cover.

The 36-year old superstar has been on the cover of Vogue three times already. The September 2015 issue, March 2013, and April 2009. So, number four should be special. Y’all remember the number four is Bey’s favorite number, right? Either way, we cannot to see it with all of her fabulousness.

The cover is rumored to be shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell and will hit stands mid-August.

This woman is a mom of three, on a world tour, serving major lewks, and blessing us with another magazine cover? Whelp, this is just another reason to sign up to be a member of the Beyhive. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

