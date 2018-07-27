Fashion Community Reacts To Heartbreaking News That This Rihanna Stylist Was Diagnosed With HIV

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Farren Jean Andrèa is known in the fashion world as stylist to some very notable names—Jhene Aiko, Bella Hadid, AND Rihanna. While the 26-year-old has made a name for himself, he’s also confessed via social media today (July 27) that he’s been battling a very serious matter—HIV.
“Many of you may not know that I’ve been going through a very challenging time in my life, and I feel as though now I am ready to be honest with you all,” he began his message on Instagram.
Farren also said that he was “recommended” not to share the diagnosis publicly but wanted to bring awareness to his plight. “I am sharing my truth not for pity, but for FREEDOM.”
Right away his clients, past and present, and other celebs and fashion folk reached out to express their support. However, some folks are saying this plot twist is just a distraction from accusations that he had allegedly abused his ex-boyfriend. The eye-bruised ex-boyfriend, Zac Carson, made a video message to address the accusations.
BET fam, what do you think of Farren’s HIV-positive announcement upon hearing claims of abuse?
(Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS