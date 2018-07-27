Fashion Community Reacts To Heartbreaking News That This Rihanna Stylist Was Diagnosed With HIV

Farren Jean Andrèa is known in the fashion world as stylist to some very notable names—Jhene Aiko, Bella Hadid, AND Rihanna. While the 26-year-old has made a name for himself, he’s also confessed via social media today (July 27) that he’s been battling a very serious matter—HIV.

“Many of you may not know that I’ve been going through a very challenging time in my life, and I feel as though now I am ready to be honest with you all,” he began his message on Instagram.

Farren also said that he was “recommended” not to share the diagnosis publicly but wanted to bring awareness to his plight. “I am sharing my truth not for pity, but for FREEDOM.”