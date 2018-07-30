See Malia Obama's Super-Short Mini Dress She Wore On A Dinner Date With Bae

Malia Obama and her boyfriend Rory Farquahson are enjoying some time together on stroll through the streets of Mayfair on Thursday evening. The couple had just finished a meal at the popular C restaurant in Central London. Malia and Rory had a cigarette as they made their way to catch a taxi . The couple stopped for some window shopping taking a look at the Breitling watch store on Bond street. Malia wore a lovely white summery dress and Doc Martens ankle boots for the date, while Rory in aa salmon pink shirt and navy blue trousers on a very warm evening in the Capital. *SHOT ON JULY 26, 2018*

See Malia Obama's Super-Short Mini Dress She Wore On A Dinner Date With Bae

She styled the 'fit with Doc Martens!

Published 5 days ago

Malia Obama was caught stylin’ on the streets of London over the weekend with her British bae, Rory Farquharson. The eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama wore a super short white mini out to dinner with her boyfriend at Italian restaurant C London. She paired the summer dress with black Dr. Martens boots for a grunge finish. Cute, no?

The couple, who both attend Harvard University, have been dating for nearly a year. And judging from Rory’s pink shirt and blue trousers, he has a thing for fashion, too.

Do you think they’re a match made in fashion heaven?

(Photo: Backgrid)

