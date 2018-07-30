See Beyoncé's Vacation Look By This African Designer That Sold Out In Minutes

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 09: Beyonce performs on stage during the "On the Run II" Tour with Jay-Z at Hampden Park on June 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

We love when Queen Bey wears affordable fashion!

Published 5 days ago

So, the Carter family just wrapped up their week-long Italian vacation, and the queen has been slaying in all of her lewks.

Most recently, Beyoncé posed wearing a $175 ZANZI 2-piece set from African fashion brand Tongoro. Since the 36-year-old superstar posted a picture in the outfit, the set sold out. Everyone wants to look like the Queen! She paired it with a tan fedora hat and a WaiWai Rio straw bag ($623).

She was also seen in the brand's ZANZI dress ($120) from their SS18 collection. Both outfits are sold exclusively on Tongoro's website.

Forever Mood. 🥂✨ #Tongoro #MadeInAfrica #Beyonce

A post shared by Tongoro (@tongorostudio) on

(Photo: Tongoro)
( Photo: Tongoro)

We’re glad she’s wearing fresh new brands that we can actually afford. Keep these looks coming, Queen, we are here for it.

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

