See Beyoncé's Vacation Look By This African Designer That Sold Out In Minutes

So, the Carter family just wrapped up their week-long Italian vacation, and the queen has been slaying in all of her lewks.

Most recently, Beyoncé posed wearing a $175 ZANZI 2-piece set from African fashion brand Tongoro. Since the 36-year-old superstar posted a picture in the outfit, the set sold out. Everyone wants to look like the Queen! She paired it with a tan fedora hat and a WaiWai Rio straw bag ($623).