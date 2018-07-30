See Beyoncé's Vacation Look By This African Designer That Sold Out In Minutes

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
So, the Carter family just wrapped up their week-long Italian vacation, and the queen has been slaying in all of her lewks.
Most recently, Beyoncé posed wearing a $175 ZANZI 2-piece set from African fashion brand Tongoro. Since the 36-year-old superstar posted a picture in the outfit, the set sold out. Everyone wants to look like the Queen! She paired it with a tan fedora hat and a WaiWai Rio straw bag ($623).
She was also seen in the brand's ZANZI dress ($120) from their SS18 collection. Both outfits are sold exclusively on Tongoro's website.
We’re glad she’s wearing fresh new brands that we can actually afford. Keep these looks coming, Queen, we are here for it.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS