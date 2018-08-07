Her Best Ever: Issa Rae Stuns In $3,200 Dress On The Cover Of Ebony

Black women have been sprinkling their magic all over September issues. First we got Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue , then Beyoncé and her iconic U.S. Vogue cover and now Issa Rae on Ebony ’s September cover. It’s dubbed their “Fashion Issue,” and she looks stunning. Issa is looking like a beautiful black swan in a $3,200 Vera Wang tulle gown from their FW 2018 collection paired with accessories by Jennifer Fisher and Fallon Jewelry .

The Emmy-nominated actress set the internet on fire when she posted a photo of her cover to her Instagram this morning. The cover story was styled by Shiona Turini and photographed by Brian Bowen Smith with creative direction by Courtney Walter. Fans are urgently waiting for season three of Insecure, which is premiering on Sunday Aug 12. So this cover has perfect timing.

The 32-year-old is known for wearing iconic looks. Recently hosting the CFDA Awards, she wore a Pyer Moss dress that says “Every N*gga Is a Star.” She always shuts down the red carpet with her gorgeous looks!

In the spread, Issa looks like a goddess as she posed barefoot in a burgundy taffeta Zac Posen gown from their FW '18 collection.