See The $1,200 Hot Pink Purse Beyoncé Carried To Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

The Houston native put her cleavage on display in a pale blazer with a plunging neckline. She paired the blazer with matching shorts, sling-back high-heels, a hot pink Off-White Moire Market Purse ( $1,225 ), and Y/Project Gold Slinky Earrings ( $300 .)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen going to Frozen on Broadway while in Manhattan on Monday, and Bey was looking pretty fly.

In her most-awaited interview for the September issue of Vogue, the mother of three shared her feelings on her new curvy features and how she is capable of going back into her beast (body) zone when ready.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” Yoncé says. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA (fatty upper pubic area) and I feel like we are meant to be."

We are loving the confidence that she has when it comes to her new body. No matter her choice in size, she continues to be one of the best entertainers alive and gives us everything in her performances.

What do you think of Beyonce’s post-baby body?