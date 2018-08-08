See The $1,200 Hot Pink Purse Beyoncé Carried To Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Date night is important for every couple, including the hardest working Bonnie & Clyde in the business.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen going to Frozen on Broadway while in Manhattan on Monday, and Bey was looking pretty fly.
The Houston native put her cleavage on display in a pale blazer with a plunging neckline. She paired the blazer with matching shorts, sling-back high-heels, a hot pink Off-White Moire Market Purse ($1,225), and Y/Project Gold Slinky Earrings ($300.)
In her most-awaited interview for the September issue of Vogue, the mother of three shared her feelings on her new curvy features and how she is capable of going back into her beast (body) zone when ready.
“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” Yoncé says. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I'm in no rush to get rid of it. I think it's real. Whenever I'm ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA (fatty upper pubic area) and I feel like we are meant to be."
We are loving the confidence that she has when it comes to her new body. No matter her choice in size, she continues to be one of the best entertainers alive and gives us everything in her performances.
What do you think of Beyonce’s post-baby body?
(Photo: Backgrid)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
