Cardi B Just Got Sent Flowers From One Of Her Favorite Fashion Icons

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Cardi B attends Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Looks like the girl crush is mutual.

Published 5 days ago

Cardi B took to Instagram last night and unboxed a beautiful bouquet of Venus et Fleur, white and red roses from one of her style icons, Janelle Monaé

The 25-year old rapper and new mama, took a break from the studio and posted a video on Instagram stories thanking Janelle Monaé for the lovely flowers. She also talked about how much she loves Janelle’s style. Cardi said, "her style is sickening, she’s top five when it comes to fashion, and dressing, she’s a beast.”

These roses are over $400 and last up to one year, so the love must be mutual. Take a look at similar roses below. 

(Photo: VenusetFleur.com)

Janelle is gorgeous with a dope sense of style. I mean the woman only wears black, white and red and we never get tired of it. She looks amazing every time we see her. We can see why Cardi would be crushing on her. Do we see a collaboration in the future?

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

