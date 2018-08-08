Cardi B Just Got Sent Flowers From One Of Her Favorite Fashion Icons

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B took to Instagram last night and unboxed a beautiful bouquet of Venus et Fleur, white and red roses from one of her style icons, Janelle Monaé.
The 25-year old rapper and new mama, took a break from the studio and posted a video on Instagram stories thanking Janelle Monaé for the lovely flowers. She also talked about how much she loves Janelle’s style. Cardi said, "her style is sickening, she’s top five when it comes to fashion, and dressing, she’s a beast.”
These roses are over $400 and last up to one year, so the love must be mutual. Take a look at similar roses below.
Janelle is gorgeous with a dope sense of style. I mean the woman only wears black, white and red and we never get tired of it. She looks amazing every time we see her. We can see why Cardi would be crushing on her. Do we see a collaboration in the future?
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
