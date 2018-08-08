Cardi B Just Got Sent Flowers From One Of Her Favorite Fashion Icons

Cardi B took to Instagram last night and unboxed a beautiful bouquet of Venus et Fleur, white and red roses from one of her style icons, Janelle Monaé.

The 25-year old rapper and new mama, took a break from the studio and posted a video on Instagram stories thanking Janelle Monaé for the lovely flowers. She also talked about how much she loves Janelle’s style. Cardi said, "her style is sickening, she’s top five when it comes to fashion, and dressing, she’s a beast.”

