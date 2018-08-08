MILF! Kylie Jenner Goes Into Complete Mommy Mode With Fanny Pack And $950 Chanel Sneakers

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Once again Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shut down Six Flags, but this time it wasn't for Travis’ birthday but instead in honor of the singer’s new album, Astroworld.
Are we the only ones who feel bad for those who just wanted a fun day at the amusement park? Just saying.
Anyway, let's talk fashion.
Dressed up for her baby daddy's big night debuting his new music, Kylie looked like a total MILF while showing lot of cleavage in a low-cut black tank top, black leggings, sold out Chanel sneakers and a fanny pack around her waist.
Good choices, Kylie! The perfect gear for hanging out at an amusement park with friends and fans.
Want to cop the sneakers in a different color? We found them.
So what’s with the amusement park location? Turns out, Travis chose to hold his party at Valencia, California’s Six Flags Theme Park as a way to play ode to Astroworld, a theme park from his hometown of Houston that’s closed.
Ah, that explains why Kylie and their baby girl was spotted in her bae’s 28-piece collection of tour merch.
(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS