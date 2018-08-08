MILF! Kylie Jenner Goes Into Complete Mommy Mode With Fanny Pack And $950 Chanel Sneakers

Once again Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shut down Six Flags, but this time it wasn't for Travis’ birthday but instead in honor of the singer’s new album, Astroworld.

Are we the only ones who feel bad for those who just wanted a fun day at the amusement park? Just saying.

Anyway, let's talk fashion.

Dressed up for her baby daddy's big night debuting his new music, Kylie looked like a total MILF while showing lot of cleavage in a low-cut black tank top, black leggings, sold out Chanel sneakers and a fanny pack around her waist.