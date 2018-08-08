MILF! Kylie Jenner Goes Into Complete Mommy Mode With Fanny Pack And $950 Chanel Sneakers

<<enter caption here>> on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.

MILF! Kylie Jenner Goes Into Complete Mommy Mode With Fanny Pack And $950 Chanel Sneakers

The new mom shuts down Six Flags AGAIN for her bae.

Published 5 days ago

Once again Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shut down Six Flags, but this time it wasn't for Travis’ birthday but instead in honor of the singer’s new album, Astroworld.

Are we the only ones who feel bad for those who just wanted a fun day at the amusement park? Just saying.

Anyway, let's talk fashion.

Dressed up for her baby daddy's big night debuting his new music, Kylie looked like a total MILF while showing lot of cleavage in a low-cut black tank top, black leggings, sold out Chanel sneakers and a fanny pack around her waist.

Valencia, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Valencia, CA. Rapper Travis Scott closes Six Flags for his Astroworld listening party in Valencia. Kylie and Travis took a break from the rides and Kylie enjoyed an ice cream treat while Travis grabbed a snack. Travis pays homage to his Houston roots with Astroworld, which was named for the cityâ s shut down Six Flags outpost. Kylie kept close by Travisâ side as they celebrated the new album which has been receiving strong reviews. *SHOT ON August 6, 2018* Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

Good choices, Kylie! The perfect gear for hanging out at an amusement park with friends and fans.

Want to cop the sneakers in a different color? We found them.

(Photo: Chanel.com)

So what’s with the amusement park location? Turns out, Travis chose to hold his party at Valencia, California’s Six Flags Theme Park as a way to play ode to Astroworld, a theme park from his hometown of Houston that’s closed.

Ah, that explains why Kylie and their baby girl was spotted in her bae’s 28-piece collection of tour merch.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style