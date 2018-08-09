All He Do Is Win!: See Young Gawd Asahd Khaled Dripping In $150k Worth Of Diamonds

Asahd Khaled may not even be able to say the word "diamonds" yet, but that doesn't negate the fact that he has more than $150k worth of them.

DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, recently posted a photo on his Instagram flossing in his new “Father of Asahd” diamond pendant to celebrate the release of the Father of Asahd album. And all 1.9 million of his Instagram followers went nuts.