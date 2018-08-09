All He Do Is Win!: See Young Gawd Asahd Khaled Dripping In $150k Worth Of Diamonds

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Asahd Khaled may not even be able to say the word "diamonds" yet, but that doesn't negate the fact that he has more than $150k worth of them.
DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, recently posted a photo on his Instagram flossing in his new “Father of Asahd” diamond pendant to celebrate the release of the Father of Asahd album. And all 1.9 million of his Instagram followers went nuts.
Asahd’s jeweler, The Gold Gods, reposted the photo, letting us know that the chain costs $15k and is a 14k VS and diamond chain. So we were curious to learn how much Asahd’s other jewelry cost. And after doing a bit of research, we realized that this adorable 1-year-old has over a $150,000 in diamonds.
Do ya’ll remember when Asahd had the most epic and star-studded 1st birthday party? Well, papa Khaled bought his first-born son a custom watch with over 600 diamonds worth $100k.
The toddler fashion designer and music executive also has a custom gold Rolex that runs about $34k and a Cartier ring that is worth $2k.
Asahd has also been photographed in his “we da best” pendant, a lion charm necklace and a diamond key pendant from uncle Drake.
This young gawd is basically more successful and has more diamonds than we will ever have. He is seriously a whole mood.
