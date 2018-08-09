Finally For The People!: See The Adorable $36 Dresses Ludacris' Daughters Are Selling Out

at the premiere of Columbia Picture's "Equalizer 2" at the Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Finally For The People!: See The Adorable $36 Dresses Ludacris' Daughters Are Selling Out

We love to see the ballin' babies, but damn!

Published 4 days ago

Ludacris posted a photo on his Instagram yesterday of his beautiful daughters, Cai and Cadence Bridges, with the caption: “Yea I have very strong genes. Tell me something I don’t know.” He’s right, his genes are strong because although his daughters are half sisters, they look just like him. 

 

 

The little fashionistas, Cai (4-years-old) and Cadence (3-years old), looked too cute while twinning in matching Zara dresses ($36). The mini fashion divas were stylin' as they posed in the multicolor floral print dresses and gold sparkle jellies. 

Your little girl can look just as fly, see the Zara dress below. 

 

(Photo: Zara.com)

We can't wait to see more of these adorable fashionistas. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo:Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style