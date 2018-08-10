Find Out The Big Plans Offset And Cardi B Have For Baby Kulture

She may only be one month old, but Kulture Kiari Cephus will soon be a style icon.

According to documents attained by The Blast, Offset filed to trademark their newborn daughter’s name, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The paperwork was submitted on August 2, 2018, under Sallie Smith LLC, a company registered to Offset. The married couple is hoping to register baby Kulture’s name for the merchandising of shirts, sweaters, jackets, pants, skirts and footwear.

They’re also seeking to protect any future entertainment career Kulture might have when she’s ready; the 26-year old rapper registered his daughter’s moniker for all “musical recordings, motion pictures, entertainment marketing services, online video games, dance events by a recording artist and fan clubs.”