See The Custom Versace Hoodie That Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off

Beyoncé and her hubby, Jay-Z, have been all over Europe and now the U.S. for their OTR II tour. And Queen Bey has been slaying in her costumes, as per usual.

She’s worn custom Balmain, Valentino, Burberry, Gucci and now the internet is buzzing about her latest designer look worn during her latest stop on the tour. Beyoncé performed in a Versace "Barocco" print look created not only for her, but for the entire OTRII dance crew in Chicago. This print is an ode to Gianni Versace’s legacy and was originally designed back in 1991.

Talk about a fashion moment!