See The Custom Versace Hoodie That Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Beyoncé and her hubby, Jay-Z, have been all over Europe and now the U.S. for their OTR II tour. And Queen Bey has been slaying in her costumes, as per usual.
She’s worn custom Balmain, Valentino, Burberry, Gucci and now the internet is buzzing about her latest designer look worn during her latest stop on the tour. Beyoncé performed in a Versace "Barocco" print look created not only for her, but for the entire OTRII dance crew in Chicago. This print is an ode to Gianni Versace’s legacy and was originally designed back in 1991.
Talk about a fashion moment!
The custom black-and-gold body suit was covered in Swarovski crystals and paired with the matching oversize hooded cape jacket. Queen Bey wore the “Barooce” print thigh-high leather boots from Versace’s SS ’18 tribute collection to complete the ensemble.
The custom body suit was made especially for the "Queen," but, you can match the OTRII dancers with the leggings below.
Would you drop $775 on a pair of designer leggings to match Queen Bey?
Drop a line below.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS