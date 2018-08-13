See The Custom Versace Hoodie That Only Beyoncé Could Pull Off

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 02: Beyonce performs on stage during the 'On the Run II' tour at MetLife Stadium on August 2, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

She pulled out all the stops for Chicago in this look!

Published 11 hours ago

Beyoncé and her hubby, Jay-Zhave been all over Europe and now the U.S. for their OTR II tour. And Queen Bey has been slaying in her costumes, as per usual. 

She’s worn custom Balmain, Valentino, Burberry, Gucci and now the internet is buzzing about her latest designer look worn during her latest stop on the tour. Beyoncé performed in a Versace "Barocco" print look created not only for her, but for the entire OTRII dance crew in Chicago. This print is an ode to Gianni Versace’s legacy and was originally designed back in 1991.

Talk about a fashion moment!

 

The custom black-and-gold body suit was covered in Swarovski crystals and paired with the matching oversize hooded cape jacket. Queen Bey wore the “Barooce” print thigh-high leather boots from Versace’s SS ’18 tribute collection to complete the ensemble.

 

The custom body suit was made especially for the "Queen," but, you can match the OTRII dancers with the leggings below.  

 

(Photo: Versace)

Would you drop $775 on a pair of designer leggings to match Queen Bey?

Drop a line below.

 

 

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

