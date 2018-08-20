Winner! J.Lo Slays Our Entire Lives In This Slinky Silver Gown At The 2018 VMA’s

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Winner! J.Lo Slays Our Entire Lives In This Slinky Silver Gown At The 2018 VMA’s

She wanted to match her moon-man.

Published 1 week ago

Slay-Lo strikes again! This time in a silver floor-length number that showed off all of her curves at the 2018 VMAs. Jennifer Lopez literally let hair down for a flawless finish. The now 51-year-old singer accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award tonight so all eyes were on her. For her performance she slipped on a shiny gold number.

 

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

How do you feel about J. Lo's looks tonight?

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style